Commemorative stamps issued for 7th Military World Games

WUHAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A set of commemorative stamps for the 7th Military World Games was issued in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province Wednesday.

The stamps, issued by China Post, have four patterns, featuring four competition events: the javelin, obstacle run, seamanship race and four-person formation skydiving.

All the stamps bear the emblem of the 7th Military World Games, which is the tie of peace and friendship on the upper right.

The Military World Games is a multi-sport event for the armed forces organized by the International Military Sports Council since 1995. This year the games will be held Oct. 18-27 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.