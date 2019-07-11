Official souvenir coins, stamps issued for 7th Military World Games

WUHAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A set of official souvenir coins and stamps of the 7th Military World Games were issued at the 100-day countdown here on Wednesday.

Issued by the People's Bank of China, the set of souvenir coins consisting of one gold and five silvers, are the legal tender of the People's Republic of China.

The coins were designed with emblems of the Games, including the official mascot "Bing Bing" and landmarks of the host city of Wuhan.

Issued by China Post, the set of souvenir stamps have venues and sports programs of the Games printed with special inks to create a theme of military.

Being the first international military multi-sport event to be held in China, the 7th Military World Games has over 10,000 military athletes from 105 countries and regions signed up to participate.