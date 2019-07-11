US arms sales to Taiwan severely undermines China's sovereignty and security interests: spokesman

Chinese military is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to US arms sales to Taiwan, and has lodged stern representations to the US side.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense made the comments on Thursday in response to the US planned arms deal worth 2.22 billion US dollars with Taiwan. The sales of weapons approved by the US State Department includes selling General Dynamics (GD) M1A2 Abrams tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Taiwan.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China's firm opposition to the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan is clear and consistent. The US arms sales to Taiwan severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques," Wu said. "It grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and severely damages development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, and seriously harms peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, immediately withdraw the proposed arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with Taiwan so as to avoid further damage to Sino-American relations and relations between the two militaries, Wu said.

"Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs which concerns China’s core interests and the feelings of the Chinese people. It allows no outside interference," Wu said. "Chinese military has steadfast determination, full confidence and sufficient capacity to defeat any forms of external interference and Taiwan separatist acts, and will take all necessary measures to defend China's sovereignty security and territorial integrity,” he stressed.