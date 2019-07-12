Five-nation delegation tours Wuhan for Military World Games

WUHAN, China, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A five-nation delegation concluded its two-day visit to the host city of the 7th Military World Games, the Executive Committee of the Games told Xinhua Thursday evening.

The delegation consists of 18 members from Canada, France, Poland, Russia and South Korea.

They visited the newly-built Military Village and East Lake, the venue of sailing, marathon and cycling events during the Games which is to open in October.

Officials from the Executive Committee of the Games briefed them on the progress of the preparatory work.

They spoke highly of the preparatory work and hoped for a successful Games after experiencing the facilities and environment, according to local officials.

Following the visit from the Netherlands, Brazil and Oman, this was the second delegation of CISM member countries visiting Wuhan.

As of now, all 35 venues of the Games have been built or renovated. Test events are being held in relevant venues.