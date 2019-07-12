Senior official stresses efforts to fully eliminate military paid services

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday called for continued efforts to further advance the campaign on terminating all paid services provided by the armed forces.

After three years of hard work, the mission of the campaign has been basically completed, and the goal that the military no longer engages in commercial activities has been basically achieved, according to Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He urged strengthened coordination between the military and civilian departments in the follow-up phrase, and stressed that the campaign should be pushed forward in accordance with the law and relevant regulations.

Efforts should be made to improve the utilization of assets and resources handed over by the military in an intensive, market-oriented and professional manner, Han said.

He also called for better organizational and mechanism support as well as education to effectively resolve disputes and mainland stability of the armed forces and the society.

Paid services, generally referring to those provided by the armed forces to the civilian sector, such as kindergartens, publishing services, and real estate rentals, were flagged to be removed in late 2015 at a key conference on military reform of the Central Military Commission (CMC).