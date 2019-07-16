China's populous province offers vocational training to veterans

JINAN, July 15 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province kicked off its first employment training program for veterans Monday as the province steps up efforts to offer them better services.

The training program, to be concluded in mid-October, include courses on flying drones, facilities cleaning and maintenance, legal services and e-commerce, as part of the province's efforts to support veterans to start their own businesses, according to Shandong's veteran affairs department.

Over 200 veterans will participate in the program with companies invited to provide technical support and guidance, said Yu Songyan, vice director of the department.

Shortly before the program, a job fair for veterans was held, attracting 1,107 companies along with 27,931 job opportunities.

China set up the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in March 2018 as authorities announced to take more concrete measures to help veterans with resettlement and employment.