BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Veterans Affairs Bureau on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement for a special training program for demobilized military officers with Renmin University of China.

The university will provide the demobilized officers with special training in the majors of journalism and law, opening all high-quality classes to them, according to the agreement.

More than 180 demobilized military officers have attended the training program since it was initiated in 2017.