Chinese train echelon departs for IAG 2019

BEIJING, July 18 (ChinaMil) -- On the morning of July 14th, the train echelon of the PLA left Manchuria, a city in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China, for Russia to participate in the International Army Games (IAG) 2019, setting out the cross-border railway transportation mission for the pre-competition preparation work.

It is understood that the IAG 2019 is scheduled to be held in ten countries including China, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan from August 3rd. The outbound train echelon is composed of the weapons, gear and technical support personnel for the five projects in the game, that is, “Military Rally”, “Engineering Formula”, “Aviadarts”, “Tank Biathlon”, and “Airborne Platoon”.

The train departed from Manchuria, the largest land port on the China-Russia border, and after transfer at the Baikalsk Station in Russia, it is bound to stop at 5 stations in Russia successively for unloading.

The cross-border railway delivery mission has a total running distance of nearly 11,000 kilometers both at home and abroad, and the transit time stretches for more than 20 days.

In the early stage, the Transportation Section under the Logistic Support Department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Joint Logistic Support Force had dispatched personnel to conduct special consultations with Russian counterparts, accompanied by Military Experts Group of China. Given the differences in railway gauges between China and Russia, the technical standards and support conditions are quite different. Besides, cross-border military trains are supposed to meet high requirements in security and confidentiality. Therefore, the two sides reached the consensus and signed an agreement on customs clearance, transfer and replacement, overseas operations, technical inspection, security guards, life support, etc.