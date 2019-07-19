African representatives of the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum visit PLA troops

Beijing, July 19 (ChinaMil) -- The African representatives who participate in the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum visited the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the PLA’s Air Force, and the Special Police Academy of the Chinese Armed Police Force from July 16 to 17, which were aimed at promoting China-Africa cooperation in the field of peace and security.

The Bayi Aerobatic Team, known as the “PLA’s Honor Guard in Blue Sky”, performed a series of highly difficult flight maneuvers. The APF’s Falcon Commando also demonstrated marvelous actual combat training and confrontation subjects

Ghana’s Minister for Defense Dominic Nitiwul said that as an important part of the forum, the visits left a deep and pleasant impression on African officers. He hoped that the Peace and Security Forum would continue to be held, and suggested that the results of the forum be promptly sent to the African countries involved in the visits, so as to sign cooperation agreements and effectively promote China-Africa security cooperation.

Benin Defense Minister also expressed that this is the first time he watches the flight demonstration of Chinese pilots on the spot. “I hope that Benin will strengthen cooperation with China in personnel training in the future,” he said.

According to the agenda of the forum, the African representatives will move on to visit the PLA’s Ground Force, Navy and Air Force troops in Shanghai.