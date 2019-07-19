Chinese soldiers in training for international games

People's Liberation Army Air Force troops conduct train in this undated photo for the upcoming Airborne Platoon contest at the International Army Games 2019 in Pskov Oblast, Russia. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

People's Liberation Army Air Force paratroopers are undergoing intensive training in Hubei province for the upcoming Airborne Platoon contest at the International Army Games 2019 in Pskov Oblast, Russia, according to the soldiers.

The paratroopers have been in training several months, focusing on targeted parachuting and combat vehicle driving, the brigade said in a news release sent to China Daily.

This will be the fifth time the brigade takes part in the contest, with 32 officers and soldiers of an average age of 21 set for Russia to compete against soldiers 20 countries.

They have invented multiple new training methods and invited teachers from PLA military schools to help with their preparations, according to the release.

Shi Jianqiang, deputy chief of staff at the brigade, said Chinese paratroopers want to use the contest to learn from foreign peers and improve their combat capabilities.

The International Army Games 2019 will be held in 10 countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan starting Aug 3.