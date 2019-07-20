African military officials pay visit to PLA Naval Medical University

Military officials from African nations paid a visit to the Naval Medical University of the People's Liberation Army in Shanghai on Friday. The trip is part of the first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum that began in Beijing on July 15.

"Our school has frequent exchanges with African nations. Over 500 medical students from 16 African countries have graduated from here. We have also organized various training courses for different levels of medical workers from Africa," said Liu Jun, President of People's Liberation Army Naval Medical University.

Over the past decade, China has played an active role in helping maintain peace and security in Africa. The visiting officials said they were willing to continue working with China to safeguard peace and stability on the African continent and the rest of the world.

Ghana's Defense Minister Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul said, China has a big role to play in managing the safety of the water around Africa, and should take up that role. He also said that, a lot of Western countries are trying to play this role, and China should come in a big way and cooperate with African countries.

Military officials attending the first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum pays a visit to the Naval Medical University of the People’s Liberation Army in Shanghai, China, July 19, 2019. /CGTN Photo

"This cooperation we decide together. China and Africa will work together to build peace, and to have good security in this area, in Africa, and the world. I think we cannot achieve it by ourselves," said Patrick Jean-Baptiste Aho, chief of the general staff of Benin.

China's hospital ship, known as the Peace Ark, set sail for Africa in 2017 and provided free medical services in seven African countries. Local residents highly praised the mission.

"It is our mutual interest to understand each other because it provides opportunities to build trust, and also to bring countries together to fight together all illicit traffics in the Gulf of Guinea. Relationship between China and Africa and most of our countries around the Gulf of Guinea is very welcomed," said Rene Nganongo, the naval chief of staff of the Republic of Congo.

Before the trip to Shanghai, the visiting African officials discussed further cooperation with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing during the week-long forum.