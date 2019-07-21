China airs new military recruiting videos

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Three military recruitment videos were broadcast nationwide since Saturday to call on young Chinese to sign up for military service.

Jointly produced by the National Defense Mobilization Department of the Central Military Commission and China Central Television, the videos feature leading veterans, the armed forces' glorious history and outstanding conduct of soldiers.

Besides satellite television channels, the promotional videos could also be seen in cinemas, major online news portals and various social media platforms.