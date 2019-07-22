Hun Sen deems report of Cambodia-China secret deal on military base as 'fake news'

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen denied a Wall Street Journal's report Monday claiming the country signed a secret agreement with China to allow Chinese armed forces to use its Ream naval base in southwestern Preah Sihanouk province, deeming it "fake news."

"This is the worst fabricated news against Cambodia. There is no such story because the presence of any foreign military base is contrary to Cambodia's Constitution," Hun Sen said in an exclusive interview with Fresh News, a Cambodian news agency.

"Why does Cambodia need the presence of Chinese military on its territory?" he asked. "We have never even discussed this with Chinese leaders, not to mention the signing of the agreement."

"(They) should stop using 'fake news' on the presence of Chinese armed forces in Cambodia's territory to campaign against us," he said.

Hun Sen's denial came a day after the Wall Street Journal cited anonymous U.S. and allied officials as saying that China has signed a secret agreement allowing its armed forces to use Cambodia's Ream naval base.