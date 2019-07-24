White paper explains fundamental goal of China's national defense

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests is the fundamental goal of China's national defense in the new era, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.
The white paper, titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," laid out a list of aims for China's national defense.
-- To deter and resist aggression;
-- To safeguard national political security, the people's security and social stability;
-- To oppose and contain "Taiwan independence";
-- To crack down on proponents of separatist movements such as "Tibet independence" and the creation of "East Turkistan";
-- To safeguard national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and security;
-- To safeguard China's maritime rights and interests;
-- To safeguard China's security interests in outer space, electromagnetic space and cyberspace;
-- To safeguard China's overseas interests;
-- To support the sustainable development of the country.