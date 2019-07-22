China's peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Darfur completes mission of transporting Jordanian peacekeeping police

Members of the Jordanian peacekeeping police force walk off a helicopter attached to China's peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Darfur, Sudan. Photo by Fei Xiaoxi

AL FASHIR, SUDAN, July 22 (ChinaMil) -- On July 21, China's second peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Darfur, Sudan, successfully helilifted a rotation of the Jordanian peacekeeping police, for which they received high praise from the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the peers from other countries.

This marks the second transportation mission carried out by China’s helicopter detachment in an organized way since it was deployed to the mission region. During the mission, they have carried out 66 sorties, transported 508 people, and delivered 21 tons of material.

The destination of this mission was located to the west of Darfur, about 230 km from the Al Fashir Airport. Zhou Kai, the flight commander and captain of the detachment, said: “Compared to transporting the Rwandan peacekeeping rotation at the beginning of this year, this operation lasted a short period of time, with high-intensity and long-range. It occurred during the rainy season and as a result, we had to contend with extreme weather conditions such as dust, thunderstorms and hail. This posed a formidable challenge for the mission.”

On a daily basis, the flight crew worked for up to nearly10 hours during the 11-day operation. In doing so, the crew members had to overcome high temperatures brought by heat waves, and safely transported the personnel and cargo to their destinations. With superior flight and coordination skills, the crew maintained excellent composure and successfully completed their mission.