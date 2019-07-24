White paper gives overview of reshuffled armed forces

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office, gave a systematic introduction to the reshuffled People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) troops.

According to the white paper, the PLA Army (PLAA) plays an irreplaceable role in maintaining China's national sovereignty, security and development interests. It comprises maneuver operation, border and coastal defense, and garrison forces. Under the PLAA, there are five Theater Command army commands, the Xinjiang military command, and the Tibet military command.

The PLA Navy has a very important standing in the overall configuration of China's national security and development. It comprises submarine, surface ship, aviation, marine, and coastal defense forces.

According to the white paper, the PLA Air Force plays a crucial role in overall national security and military strategy. It comprises aviation, airborne, ground-to-air missile, radar, ECM, and communications forces.

The PLA Rocket Force plays a critical role in maintaining China's national sovereignty and security. It comprises nuclear missile, conventional missile and support forces, and subordinate missile bases.

According to the white paper, the PLA Strategic Support Force is a new type of combat force for safeguarding national security and an important driver for the growth of new combat capabilities. It comprises supporting forces for battlefield environment, information, communications, information security, and new technology testing.

The PLA Joint Logistic Support Force, as the main force for joint logistics as well as strategic and campaign level support, is an important component of the modern military force with Chinese characteristics. It comprises the support forces for inventory and warehousing, medical services, transport, force projection, oil pipelines, engineering and construction management, reserve assets management, and procurement.

The PAP shoulders important responsibilities in safeguarding national security, social stability and public wellbeing. China has adopted a Central Military Commission-PAP-Troops leadership and command system with the basic duties and nature of the PAP unchanged. The PAP is not in the force structure of the PLA. Following adjustment and reorganization, the PAP is mainly composed of the internal security corps, the mobile corps, and the coast guard.