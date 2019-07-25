China's armed police join disaster rescue in landslide-hit Guizhou

GUIYANG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's armed police forces have initiated an emergency plan and deployed personnel to join the disaster relief mission after a landslide struck a village in southwest China's Guizhou Province Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, a group of 65 armed police arrived at the landslide site and managed to dredge a landslide dam. They have since remained in their position in case of future landslide dam hazards.

On Wednesday, another 120 armed police with rescue equipment reached the landslide site and participated in the rescue operation.

At around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in the city of Liupanshui, leaving 13 people dead as of Wednesday night.