Chinese military to recruit more college students in 2019

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will increase the proportion of college students in its 2019 recruitment, according to a national conscription teleconference on Wednesday.

According to the conference, this year's recruitment mainly targets young people aged between 18 and 22 with senior high school education or above.

College students and graduates are preferred in recruitment, and they will enjoy extended age limits.

Applicants can enroll online via www.gfbzb.gov.cn before Aug. 5.