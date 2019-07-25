PLA teams complete preparations for IAG 2019

BEIJING, July 24 (ChinaMil)--The International Army Games (IAG) 2019 will commence on August 3 in 10 countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. According to recent reports, the Chinese military teams have completed their intensive training and are ready to participate in the upcoming high level competitions.

The PLA’s Air Force and Naval Aviation Force will participate in the "Aviadarts" competition as a joint team for the first time. The Aviadarts is mainly divided into three stages, physical training, flight en route and combat employment against ground targets, including the following ten activities, that is, complex exercise with a basketball, pull-ups, freestyle swimming for 50 meters, turns on stationary gym wheel, air navigation, visual aerial reconnaissance, flight technique, attack at specified time, accuracy of attack, and accuracy of landing. The participating naval aviation brigade has completed all the intense training and is ready to leave the country for the competition.

An airborne brigade that was under training in north Hubei will participate in the "Airborne Platoon" competition. This is the fifth time in a row for this team to attend the competition and they have achieved high scores in the previous ones. In order to meet the features and the condition of this year's games, the brigade carried out full-scale simulated training on such activities as targeted parachute landing with gear, assembly and combat shooting, and extreme driving of military vehicles. The soldiers have received intense training on basic physics, individual soldier obstacle crossing, light weapons shooting and military vehicle driving & shooting. On average, the 32 participating airborne troops are aged under 22 and over two thirds of them are the first-time participants, making them the youngest team in the IAG history.

A special operations brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command underwent intensive training in order to participate in the "Sniper Frontier" competition in Belarus. In addition to basic shooting skills such as holding, aiming, firing, wind judgment and distance detection, the soldiers have to be trained for target shooting training according to the different shooting approaches, distances and conditions in the competition.

Beside, the PLA Marine Corps has held an oath-taking rally at a naval training course in west Guangdong on July 20, prior to sending the participants to compete in the "Seaborne Assault" competition. All 33 soldiers from the marine troops are first-time participants and will compete in the obstacle course, survival trail and relay race. In last year's "Seaborne Assault" competition, the PLA Marine Corps achieved first place in three activities respectively and also in the total score.