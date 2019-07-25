Senior Estonian military officer commends China's efforts in peacekeeping operations

TALLINN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China is providing significant efforts in the peacekeeping operations in the world and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) plays an important role, a senior Estonian military officer said here on Wednesday.

Indrek Sirel, deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, made the remarks during a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy to celebrate the 92th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

In his speech, Wang Zhuo, outgoing defense attache of the Chinese Embassy to Estonia, reiterated China's commitment to maintaining world peace and stability and to contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

He also briefed the audience on the white paper on China's national defense in the new era released earlier on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao and Wang's successor Li Yusheng also exchanged views with envoys from difference countries, Estonian officials, businessmen and experts present at the reception.

About 90 guests attended the reception. A photo exhibition on the PLA was also on display.