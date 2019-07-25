Chinese destroyer arrives in St. Petersburg for Russian Navy Day parade

By Lu Jinbo

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile destroyer Xi'an (Hull 153) attached to the 32nd escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy arrived in St. Petersburg on July 24, being prepared to take part in the celebration activities of the Russian Navy Day.

After it docked at the Neva River, Mr. Zhang Wei, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate-General in St. Petersburg hosted a welcome ceremony at the port with representatives from Russian Western Military District, the Government of St. Petersburg, China-funded enterprises, and local overseas Chinese..

ZhaoWeidong, commanding officer of the taskforce, spoke to the local media that the visit of the guided-missile destroyer Xi'an (Hull 153) fully demonstrated the friendship between Chinese and Russian navies. During the visit, the naval vessel will not only participate in the celebration activities, but will also be open to local civilians in St. Petersburg.

The 32nd escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy departed from Zhoushan, China’s Zhejiang Province on April 4, then conducted a mission hand-over with the PLA Navy’s 31st escort taskforce on May 2, which marked the beginning of a four-month escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. Now, the 32nd escort taskforce has completed accompanying and regional escorts tasks for more than 100 Chinese and overseas vessels.

This year, more than 40 naval vessels and 40 aircraft will take part in the celebration activities of the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the military parade and other celebration activities.