Xi calls for new advances in veterans affairs

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to break new ground in the work concerning veterans affairs.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while meeting with representatives who are in Beijing to attend a national conference on the work of veterans affairs.

While meeting with the 94-year-old war hero Zhang Fuqing, Xi bent over, held his hands and extended heartfelt greetings to him.

He then took pictures with all the representatives.

Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting.

While addressing the national conference, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for sound work regarding employment arrangement, treatment, protection of interests and service for the veterans.

The conference awarded 401 model veterans. It also awarded 91 organizations and 76 individuals for their outstanding work in veteran affairs.