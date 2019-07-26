CCTV's national defense, military channel to debut in August

CHINATop Stories

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2019-07-26 22:20:47

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Media Group, one of China's major broadcasters, announced Friday that its National Defense and Military Channel, or the new CCTV-7, will make its debut on Aug. 1.

The new channel will replace the current CCTV-7, which carries programs related to both the military and agriculture.

With a brand-new logo and image, the new CCTV-7 will exclusively broadcast military programs including news, television features, documentaries and entertainment shows, according to the group.

Programs on farmers, agriculture and rural affairs that were previously broadcast by CCTV-7 will be aired on a new channel, CCTV-17.

CCTV-17 currently runs on a trial basis and will be officially launched on the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival of this year, which falls on Sept. 23.

