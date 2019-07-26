Chinese, Vietnamese coast guards meet for cooperation

HANGZHOU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards have agreed on cooperation priorities as they met in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou from Monday to Friday.

Speaking highly of their bilateral cooperation since 2016, the two sides agreed that they would further work on areas such as fishery-related issues through better communication on rule-breaking fishing boats.

The coast guards have also pledged to better fight smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal goods transportation by sea through improved cooperation on early warning and information exchange.

They also agreed to enhance maritime law enforcement and security cooperation on multilateral occasions in the region.