Chinese peacekeepers rush to guard UN base after terrorist attack

CGTN.COM
Chen Zhuo
2019-07-28 15:58:25
The Chinese peacekeeping forces in Mali sent troops to guard a UN base as two terrorists attacked a military camp. They eventually secured the area and closed the two major entrances, assisted by over 10 helicopters.

