China's armed police commanders contest wraps up

TIANJIN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's second national armed police commanders contest wrapped up Friday in northern China's Tianjin Municipality.

A total of 210 armed police commanders from across the country took part in the two-day event, competing in six disciplines including delivering combat orders, analyzing battles and military sports.

The contest aimed to examine the basic stamina, skills, commanding strategies and tactical capabilities of the commanders.

The first edition of the contest was held in August 2018 in Tianjin.