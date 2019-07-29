Military personnel, equipment for Int'l Army Games 2019 in Korla in place

People's Liberation Army Air Force troops conduct train in this undated photo for the upcoming Airborne Platoon contest at the International Army Games 2019 in Pskov Oblast, Russia. The games will be held in 10 countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan starting Aug 3. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

URUMQI -- All foreign military personnel and equipment participating in the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, are now in place, military sources said Monday.

The games will be held in 10 countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan starting Aug 3. The Chinese army will host and take part in four competitions in Korla.

China held welcome ceremonies for all the foreign participating teams.

China has been invited to take part in the games initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense for the past six years, and first became a joint host of the competition in 2017.