China to further raise pension benefits for retired soldiers

China will further increase pension and living subsidies for disabled veterans, Red Army veterans and families of martyrs starting Aug. 1, China's Army Day.

Pension allowances for disabled soldiers, police officers and militia members, as well as families of martyrs and deceased soldiers, will be increased by 10 percent from last year, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

After the adjustment, yearly pension allowances for veterans disabled in wars and in the line of duty will reach 88,150 yuan (about 12,813 U.S. dollars) and 85,370 yuan per person, respectively.

Living subsidies for Red Army veterans will also be raised.

This is the 26th time for China to increase the pension standards for disabled veterans and the 29th time to increase that for Red Army veterans and families of deceased soldiers since 1978.