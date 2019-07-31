Xi signs orders to honor soldier, three military units

CHINATop Stories

Xinhuanet
Chen Zhuo
2019-07-31 19:24:34
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to honor a demining soldier and three military units.

