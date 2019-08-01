PLA Garrison in Hong Kong SAR marks 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

HONG KONG, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) hosted a reception on Wednesday to mark the 92nd anniversary of the PLA's founding.

Major General Chen Daoxiang, commander of the PLA Garrison Commander, said that since the PLA Garrison was stationed in Hong Kong 22 years ago, it has been firmly implementing the principle of "one country, two systems," performing defense responsibilities in accordance with the law, firmly supporting the SAR government in governing according to the law, thus playing a significant role in maintaining Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.

The series of violent incidents that happened in Hong Kong recently have severely damaged Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, severely challenged Hong Kong's rule of law and social order, seriously threatened the lives and properties of the Hong Kong people, and touched the bottom line of the principle of "one country, two systems," Chen said.

"This is absolutely intolerable and we strongly condemn these acts," he added.

Chen said that the PLA Garrison firmly supports Hong Kong Police Force in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly supports the SAR government and the SAR Judiciary in meting out punishment to the violent criminals according to the law.

Over the past 22 years, the Hong Kong Garrison has been dedicated to enhancing communication with the Hong Kong society and has received more than 780,000 Hong Kong citizens during the open days of its barracks. A total of 15 summer camps have also been organized by the Garrison for more than 4,300 young people in Hong Kong, according to the commander.

Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and Xie Feng, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the HKSAR attended the reception.

More than 400 guests from all walks of life, including major officials of the HKSAR government and Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress were present at the event.