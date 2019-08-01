7th Military World Games torch relay starts from Nanchang

Fang Minglu, great-granddaughter of Chinese military martyr Fang Zhimin, ignites the first torch for the 2019 World Military Games Torch Relay in Nanchang on Aug 1, 2019. [Photo/CCTV]

A torch-lighting ceremony for the 7th Military World Games was held on Thursday in Nanchang in East China's Jiangxi province, cradle of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

August 1 also marks the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

The torch relay will see a total of 2,019 torchbearers parading the flame in 27 cities and 16 military spots across the country through October 18, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The torch is 70 cm long and weighs 780 grams. It represents peace, development and friendship.

Over 10,000 participants from more than 100 countries and regions are expected to compete in the event, which will be held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, between October 18 and 27.

Held in China for the first time, the highest-standard multi-sport event for soldiers from across the globe, known as the "Olympics for the military personnel", is under the theme of "Military Glory, World Peace."