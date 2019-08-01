Commander of PLA Garrison in HK says violence 'totally intolerant'

The commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent violent acts in Hong Kong and vowed to firmly safeguard national sovereignty.

Chen Daoxiang made the remarks during a reception in Hong Kong to mark the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which is August 1.

In his first public statement on the Hong Kong issue, the PLA commander noted that a series of violent incidents have seriously undermined the overall prosperity and stability of the HKSAR, challenged the rule of law and social order in Hong Kong and threatened the safety of life and property of Hong Kong residents.

These violent acts have touched the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle and are "totally intolerant," Chen said.

He also expressed the garrison's support of HKSAR’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong police in maintaining law and order.

"We resolutely support the action to maintain Hong Kong’s rule of law by the people who love the nation and the city, and we are determined to protect national sovereignty, security, stability and the prosperity of Hong Kong," Chen said.