UNIFIL commander highly praises Chinese peacekeepers' excellent performance



By Sun Shuai and Niu Yanli



BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 1 (ChinaMil) -- Major General Stefano Del Col, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), visited the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping force in Lebanon and highly praised the outstanding performance of the Chinese peacekeepers on Tuesday.



Maj. Gen. Del Col arrived at the camp of the Chinese multifunctional engineer detachment, which is also the commanding post of the 18th Chinese contingent to Lebanon.



Chinese peacekeepers briefed Maj. Gen. Del Col on the achievements by Chinese peacekeepers during the past 13 years, showcased mine-sweeping equipment and demonstrated standard mine-clearing procedures.



"I am very satisfied with your work. You have perfectly demonstrated the sense of responsibility, the spirit of professionalism and dedication of Chinese soldiers," said Maj. Gen. Del Col. "The 18th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon is an indispensable contributor to UNIFIL’s efforts to safeguard peace and stability in southern Lebanon. I am deeply grateful for your contributions," he added.