IAG 2019 China competition area will issue tickets for free

KORLA, Aug. 2（Chinamil）-- On Wednesday morning, an opening ceremony rehearsal of the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 was held at the competition area in Korla, northwest China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

The Chinese ground force will hold four contests for this year's games in Korla. At present, teams from 12 countries including China have all settled in, and all preparations have been fully completed. The opening ceremony for the Korla area will kick off on August 3. Contests will be running from August 4 to 15 and the tickets for the game can be obtained free of charge with the audience’s ID cards or household.

The organizers have prepared more than 100 shuttle buses to the venue. In addition, they also coordinated with the local bus company to temporarily add 4 bus lines for viewing the game and set up a wireless network for the audience to use. What’s more, the venues of the four contests are equipped with display areas where viewers can personally experience or take group photos.

It is understood that tens of thousands of spectators from 28 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China watched the opening ceremony in Korla last year. It is expected that the number of people attending the opening ceremony will increase this year.