China competitions for Int'l Army Games 2019 kicks off

Rocket artilleries fire in a military presentation in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2019. The opening ceremony for the competitions hosted by China as part of the International Army Games 2019 was held on Saturday in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Chinese army will host four contests in areas such as infantry combat vehicles and weapon repair. Teams coming from 12 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America will take part. (Photo by Wang Junqiang/Xinhua)

URUMQI, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony for the competitions hosted by China as part of the International Army Games 2019 was held on Saturday in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Chinese army will host four contests in areas such as infantry combat vehicles and weapon repair. Teams coming from 12 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America will take part.

During the period of the competitions, cultural exchanges and equipment exhibitions will be held.

The Chinese army has taken part in the games since 2014 and became a host in 2017.