PLA Navy invites college students to navigation training

By Wang Pengcheng and Li Zhikuan

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (ChinaMil) -- In late July, 2019, a total of 140 students and faculty from Tsinghua University, Peking University and Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics took part in the navigation training dubbed "Set Sail 2019" as their social practice activities, which was organized by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). The seven-day maritime activity intends to enhance their ocean consciousness and maritime rights awareness.

It is reported that this is the sixth consecutive year that the PLAN has invited students commissioned for service, as well as outstanding students and faculty representatives from various universities and colleges to participate in the navigating field educational activities.

During the field trip, the participants boarding the tank landing ship Tiantai Shan (Hull 940) attached to the PLAN sailed through the waters of China’s Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea, and made port calls at four cities including Qingdao, Weihai, Yantai in Shandong Province and Dalian city in Liaoning Province. Besides, they also toured six naval units.

Such an activity aims to let the young students fully understand the importance of the seas and oceans, and the significance of maintaining maritime rights and building the navy, enable them to feel the glorious mission and major responsibility of the naval officers and soldiers, and experience the fighting spirit and will power of the frontline troops.

During the seven days’ activity, the students lived in the military cabins, went to the battle positions and learned sailing skills. "The sailing training plays an important role in guiding contemporary young students to understand the navy, love the navy and dedicate to maritime defense," said Liu Qiangsheng, instructor of the PLA Navy’s landing ship.