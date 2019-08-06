"Aviadarts" contest of IAG 2019 kicks off in Russia



The honor guard of the Russian military escorts the Chinese national flag to the scene at the opening ceremony of the “Aviadarts” event of the International Army Games 2019 in Russia.

By Li Shining and Pang Qingjie

RYAZAN, Russia, Aug. 6 (ChinaMil) -- The “Aviadarts” contest of the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 kicked off on the morning of August 5, local time. Pilots from China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will compete in the blue sky from August 6.

At about 10 a.m., Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Yuri Grekhov announced the opening of the "Aviadarts" contest at the Dyagilevo military airport in Ryazan Oblast, Russia. The participating aircraft including the Chinese J-10A fighters, JH-7AII fighter-bombers and Russian Su-35С, Su-34, Tu-22M3, were displayed at the opening ceremony.

A total of four teams from China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will compete in the "Aviadarts". The Chinese Air Force’s J-10A fighters, JH-7AII fighter-bombers, H-6K bombers, IL-76 and Y-9 transport aircraft, as well as the Chinese Naval aviation force’s JH-7A fighter-bombers will participate in four individual events of the fighter aviation, fighter-bomber aviation, long-range aviation and military transport aviation.

Major General Dong Li, the Chinese PLA’s Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff, stressed that the "Aviadarts" plays an important role in expanding the international vision of the participating Chinese troops and improving the pilots’ capacity and quality. China will make full use of the IAG to promote international military exchanges and cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust with participating countries, push forward the innovative development of military training, and improve its troops’ ability to fulfill missions and tasks, he said.