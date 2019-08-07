China, Kyrgyzstan hold joint counter-terrorism exercise

Personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan attend a seminar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2019. The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The "Cooperation-2019" exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

URUMQI, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aiming to deepen security cooperation between the two countries and enhance the counter-terrorism capability of the armed forces, the exercise does not target any third party.

Some 150 personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan will engage in counter-terrorism trainings including joint command, basic technical training, cooperative tactical training and integrated countermeasure training.

The "Cooperation-2019" exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries.