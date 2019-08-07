Chinese navy ship Xi'an arrives in Lisbon for technical renewal

By Zhao Danliang

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile destroyer Xi'an (Hull 153) attached to the 32nd escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy arrived at the Port of Lisbon, Portugal, on the morning of August 6, local time, for a three-day technical renewal.

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run hosted a welcome ceremony for the arrival of the ship at the wharf, together with Embassy diplomats and nearly 200 representatives from China-funded enterprises and overseas Chinese.

Zhao Weidong, commanding officer of the taskforce said that China and Portugal have shared a long history of friendship and he hopes that the visit would further strengthen the traditional friendship of the two countries and consolidate the friendly cooperation between the two navies.

On that afternoon, commanding officers of the taskforce Zhao Weidong and Zhou Jianming made a courtesy call on the commanding officer of the Lisbon naval base and received a return visit from the Portuguese counterparts.

The 32nd escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy conducted escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. Now the taskforce has completed accompanying and regional escort tasks for more than 100 Chinese and overseas vessels.