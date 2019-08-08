China solidifies relations between military, government, people

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has made efforts to further consolidate and develop solidarity between the military, the government and the people by revising two guidelines concerning relevant work in this field.

The revised guidelines about "double support," meaning the government and the people support the military, and the military supports the government and the people, have been issued by the leading group of national double support work.

The revision was made to respond to the times and situations in the new era and aims to promote the double support work to play a better role in developing social productive forces and improving military combat capabilities, the office of the leading group said in a statement.

The revised documents pay more attention to supporting the military in war preparedness and solving practical problems for officers and soldiers.

The documents call for respect for soldiers by society as a whole and care for veterans and servicemen's families.

Details about the military to participate in the country's poverty eradication and support the development of education and medical services were newly introduced.