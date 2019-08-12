China and Tajikistan kicks off joint counter-terrorism exercise

Chinese participating troops drive to the exercise region. (Photo by Wu Shike)

By Lu Peng and Wu Shike

TAJIKISTAN, Aug. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The opening ceremony of the "Cooperation-2019" China-Tajikistan joint counter-terrorism exercise was held at the Jilondi training range in Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan,on August 7.

It is learnt that the joint counter-terrorism exercise will last till the 16th. About 1,200 troops from both sides joined the exercise, including approximately 580 troops from various units and services of the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command.

Since the exercise officially launched, the two sides focuses on a series of live-fire subjects including joint reconnaissance, comprehensive control, rescue and fire strike, during which the participating soldiers carries out integrated air-ground joint training in mixed groups, so as to learn each other's command and combat skills and jointly improve their techniques and tactics.

The China-Tajikistan"Cooperation-2019" is one of the serial joint anti-terrorism military exercises held in this central Asian nation. Previously the two countries held multiple "Cooperation" joint anti-terrorism exercises and training in Tajikistan in 2006, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“China and Tajikistan are friendly neighbors, and we will strengthen communication and cooperation on the basis of mutual assistance and benefits”, said Ma Qixian, Chinese commanding officer of the joint directing department.