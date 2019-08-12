Artists sculpt for national art museum's soldiers

Soldiers sit for portrait sculpting by artists from across the country. [Photo by Jiang Dong/China Daily]

Soldiers from the People's Armed Police Force of China stationed at the National Art Museum in Beijing recently received a special gift to thank their devotion.

Four of them, all in their early 20s, were chosen to sit for portrait sculpting by four artists from across the country.

The event marked this year's Army Day on Aug 1, and was to raise people's awareness of national security.

The National Art Museum has for years invited artists to sculpt portraits of people considered as role models at work, such as teachers and military veterans.