UN official speaks highly of Chinese peacekeeping force in demining operation

BEIRUT, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- An official of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has spoke highly of the Chinese peacekeeping force while inspecting its demining operation.

De Reviers De Mauny, UNIFIL J3 chief, affirmed China's contribution to UNIFIL, and praised the Chinese peacekeeping demining contingent as "an indispensible force in keeping global peace."

Recently, the multifunctional engineer contingent of the 18th batch of Chinese peacekeepers has been working at a minefield near the UN-demarcated "Blue Line".

Gao Chaoning, commander of the 18th bath of Chinese peacekeepers, told Mauny that Chinese peacekeeping force has participated in demining operations with zero casualty in the past 13 years.

"We have set the record of fastest speed, highest quality, lowest cost and casualty in completing the demining mission assigned by UNIFIL," Gao added.

Meanwhile, operators of the Chinese mine clearance team introduced the procedures of the ongoing demining operations, conveying their glory of helping maintain world peace.

Mauny said UNIFIL is proud of Chinese team's operation standards, and hailed the "extraordinary achievements" of the Chinese peacekeeping demining contingent.

The Chinese multifunctional engineer contingent was deployed to the mission area by the end of May this year. Since then, the contingent has cleared a total of 1,723 square meters of minefields and destroyed 415 mines.

According to UNIFIL data, since China deployed its first peacekeeping force in Lebanon in 2006, more than 12,000 mines and various unexploded ordnances have been discovered and eliminated by Chinese teams.