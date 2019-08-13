China, Kyrgyzstan form friendship through joint counter-terrorism exercises

URUMQI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Turdikul, from the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan, celebrated his 24th birthday at a training base in suburban Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) prepared a birthday cake and gift for him.

A joint drill, called "Cooperation-2019," is being held by the PAP and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan. Turdikul is among some 150 participants in the counter-terrorism exercise.

"It is a pleasant surprise that Chinese friends are celebrating my birthday here," said Turdikul.

Though this exercise marks the first trip to China for Turdikul, he loves to read about Chinese history and culture. Despite a language barrier, Turdikul said he has accomplished a lot from the exercise and is impressed by the advanced PAP facilities that adapt to the needs of modern times.

Since last Tuesday, the officers and soldiers have taken part in counter-terrorism training including joint command, basic technical training, cooperative tactical training and integrated countermeasure training.

The in-depth exchanges and mutual learning have enhanced real combat skills and forged profound friendships among the participating personnel.

Following a helicopter cable drop training, Zhu Shanyong, a squad leader at the PAP's Xinjiang branch, found his Kyrgyz counterparts are more experienced in operations in the mountainous regions.

"The Kyrgyz officers and soldiers have actively interacted with us and are happy to share their experience," Zhu said.

During the break of a friendly basketball game, Kurban, a soldier at the PAP's Xinjiang branch, said it delighted him that China and Kyrgyzstan are holding the joint exercise in his hometown.

"My hometown (Xinjiang) is developing rapidly over recent years. My family take pride in me joining the army and encourage me to do a good job," said Kurban.

The passionate interaction gratifies Turduev, commander of the "panther" special brigade in the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan.

The Chinese side has demonstrated high training standards and strict discipline, he said.

"I hope such exercise can be held annually to promote the friendship between our two countries," Turduev told Xinhua.

The Chinese soldiers are dedicated, professional and hospitable, said Turat, who is undergoing his third trip to China.

The exercise, strict and well-planned, has enabled both sides to promote their capabilities through comparing, exchanging and cooperating, he added.

"Each trip has allowed me to witness a different China. I'm looking forward to coming here again if there is an opportunity in the future," Turat said.