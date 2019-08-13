China, Kyrgyzstan conclude joint counter-terrorism drill

URUMQI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The joint drill "Cooperation-2019," held by the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan, concluded Tuesday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The drill is the latest product of the PAP and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and to deepen security cooperation.

It has effectively enhanced joint operational command and combat concerning counter-terrorism, and promoted the real combat capabilities.

The joint drill is set in the background of confronting common terrorism threats, and is themed as fighting violent terrorist crimes hand in hand.

About 150 officers and soldiers from China and Kyrgyzstan have joined the drill.