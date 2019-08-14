Chinese team wins phased victory at "Confident Reception" contest in IAG 2019

The picture shows the game site of the fourth stage contest of Confident Reception in International Army Games 2019. (Photo by Han Rui)

By Zhang Zhirui and Wu Xu

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (ChinaMil) -- The fourth stage contest of the Confident Reception in the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 was held at the Matybulak Range of Kazakhstan from August 12 to early morning of August 13, Beijing time.

This stage consists of three subjects including the sending and reception work of digital cryptographic signals, Cyrillic characters and night light signals. The scores are assessed comprehensively according to the transmission speed and accuracy. Three members of the Chinese team need to complete three rounds of competitions using the Kazakhstan equipment.

In the end, the Chinese team won the phased group champion with absolute advantage, and the three members took the top three individual places. Among them, team member Huang Sheng set the record in the digital cryptographic signals transmission and Cyrillic characters transmission subjects.