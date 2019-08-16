Chinese team champions in final stage of "Suvorov Attack" of IAG 2019



The Chinese vehicle wades through a mock ford at the relay race of the “Suvorov Attack” contest in IAG 2019 on August 15, 2019. Photo by Liu Zhuo.

KORLA, Aug. 16 (ChinaMil) -- The final stage of the “Suvorov Attack” contest in the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 among the crews of infantry fighting vehicles concluded in Korla on August 15, 2019.

Teams from Russia, China, Iran and Belarus participated in the final relay race. At last, the Chinese team won first place with an excellent result of 1 hour 12 minutes 28 seconds. Its Russian and Iranian counterparts won second and third places respectively. All races of the “Suvorov Attack” contest have ended and the Chinese teams won all the first places in the individual and relay races.

On the same morning, the relay race of the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” contest in the IAG 2019 kicked off in Voronezh Oblast, Russia. The Chinese team ranked second among teams from five countries including Russia, Egypt, Venezuela and Laos with a time of 36 minutes 14 seconds.

At this point, all races of the “Suvorov Attack” contest have ended and the Chinese teams champion in four individual races, coming second in one individual race and one runner-up in the group race.

At the closing ceremony, five Chinese team members won awards for "Best Heavy Equipment Transport Driver", "Best 4×4 Transport Driver", "Best Command Vehicle Driver" and "Best Captain".