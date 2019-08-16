China sweeps "Suvorov Attack" contests at int'l army games

URUMQI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese team won first place in the relay race of the "Suvorov Attack" infantry combat vehicle competition Thursday at the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The "Suvorov Attack" competition includes single vehicle and relay races.

Earlier this month, China also won the single vehicle race with a record-breaking result. Russia and Iran ranked the second and third place, respectively.

As one of the 10 host countries of the International Army Games 2019, China organized four of its contests in Korla, including the "Suvorov Attack" infantry combat vehicle, anti-aircraft missiles, weapon repair, as well as nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance contests.

A closing ceremony for the contests in Korla will be held on Aug. 17.