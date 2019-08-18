Chinese teams sweep home contests at int'l army games

URUMQI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese teams won all the gold medals in contests such as anti-aircraft missiles held in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as part of the International Army Games 2019.

As one of the host countries of the games, China organized four of its competitions in Korla, including infantry combat vehicles, anti-aircraft missiles, weapon repair, as well as nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance.

Teams from 12 countries participated in the Korla competitions starting Aug. 4. The Chinese teams won all the golds in the four contests with 12 individual and four team first-place wins.

The Chinese army has taken part in the games since 2014 and became a host in 2017.