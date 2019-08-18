Zhang Youxia meets with DPRK military official



Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with Kim Su Kil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army Saturday in Beijing.



BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with Kim Su Kil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army Saturday in Beijing.

Highlighting the traditional friendship between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Zhang said the Chinese military is willing to work with the DPRK side to strengthen communication, and promote cooperation and mutual support, so as to contribute to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations and regional peace and stability.

Kim said the DPRK side is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges between the two armed forces in various fields and mutual learning, and promote the relations between the two countries and the two armed forces to a higher level.